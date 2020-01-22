Dr. Stapert accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Stapert, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Stapert, PHD is a Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
- 1 6232 N 7th St Ste 206B, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 279-0098
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stapert is wonderful, personable, professional; easy to trust; knows how to guide you through the difficult situation you are living in. Having never spoken to a psychologist before, I was astonished how much he was able to help me. I am very thankful for my sessions with him.
About Dr. John Stapert, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stapert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stapert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stapert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stapert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stapert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.