Dr. John Strickland, DC
Overview
Dr. John Strickland, DC is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Strickland works at
Locations
Low Back & Neck Pain Center Ltd.1928 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 457-4727
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Strickland always listens carefully to what I say about why I came in. Respects my opinion and gets right to the issue. I come from a family of chiropractors and have used one my whole like. Dr Strickland is at the top of his game. And his price is very reasonable.
About Dr. John Strickland, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strickland accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.
