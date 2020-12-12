Johnice Barajas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Johnice Barajas, FNP
Overview of Johnice Barajas, FNP
Johnice Barajas, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Johnice Barajas works at
Johnice Barajas' Office Locations
Pima Heart & Vascular2404 E River Rd Ste 270 Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular1815 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 838-3540
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- Health Net Federal Services
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Onecare
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
She was very easy to talk to and very knowledgeable. And I think she has scared me in the right direction.
About Johnice Barajas, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063808467
