Johnny Gomez, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Johnny Gomez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Johnny Gomez works at Genesis Womens Healthcare in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Womens Healthcare
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 405, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 442-8761
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Johnny Gomez, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699005538
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Johnny Gomez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Johnny Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Johnny Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Johnny Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Johnny Gomez works at Genesis Womens Healthcare in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Johnny Gomez’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Johnny Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Johnny Gomez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Johnny Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Johnny Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

