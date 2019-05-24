Johnny Gomez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Johnny Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Johnny Gomez, PA-C
Overview
Johnny Gomez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Johnny Gomez works at
Locations
-
1
Genesis Womens Healthcare601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 405, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 442-8761Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Johnny Gomez?
I cannot sing Dr. Gomez's praises more. He is the first physician I have had that takes the time to answer all your questions and goes above and beyond with his explanations. He is informative and you never feel like he is judging you for any lifestyle choice (cosmetic, diet, or otherwise).
About Johnny Gomez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1699005538
Frequently Asked Questions
Johnny Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Johnny Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Johnny Gomez works at
5 patients have reviewed Johnny Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Johnny Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Johnny Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Johnny Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.