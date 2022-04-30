See All Physicians Assistants in Austin, TX
Jolly John, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jolly John, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Austin, TX. 

Jolly John works at Specialty Clinic of Austin in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charles Sweet M.D., M.P.H.
    4515 Seton Center Pkwy, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 382-1933

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 30, 2022
Seemed to know more about drug interactions then any other doctor I've spoken too.
William Swift — Apr 30, 2022
Photo: Jolly John, PA-C
About Jolly John, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740737444
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jolly John has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jolly John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jolly John works at Specialty Clinic of Austin in Austin, TX. View the full address on Jolly John’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Jolly John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jolly John.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jolly John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jolly John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

