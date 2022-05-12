Jolu John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jolu John, NP
Overview of Jolu John, NP
Jolu John, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Maywood, IL.
Jolu John works at
Jolu John's Office Locations
Edward Hematology Oncology Group2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-9000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. John is a blessing! I suffered from acute pancreatitis in November 2021, and she took such good care of me, explained my condition and every detail I needed to know about it, treated me, and more importantly reassured me when I was terribly afraid. I will never go to any other GI provider other than her. I've never felt more cared for and supported by another provider. Go to her if you can! She is a true blessing to Loyola!
About Jolu John, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922469568
Jolu John accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jolu John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jolu John works at
6 patients have reviewed Jolu John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jolu John.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jolu John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jolu John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.