Jon Humiston, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jon Humiston, PA is a Physician Assistant in Overland Park, KS. 

Jon Humiston works at Kansas City Joint Replacement and Sports Medicine in Overland Park, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Joint Replacement and Sports Medicine
    5701 W 119th St Ste 410 Bldg D, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 345-6901
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    
    About Jon Humiston, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174779250
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jon Humiston has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jon Humiston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jon Humiston works at Kansas City Joint Replacement and Sports Medicine in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Jon Humiston’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jon Humiston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jon Humiston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jon Humiston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jon Humiston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

