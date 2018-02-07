Jon Humiston has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jon Humiston, PA
Offers telehealth
Jon Humiston, PA is a Physician Assistant in Overland Park, KS.
Kansas City Joint Replacement and Sports Medicine5701 W 119th St Ste 410 Bldg D, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 345-6901Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Time is the best healer. Next to that is a person who is knowledgeable. Why certain steps should be done to avoid the possibility of recurrence. He is quiet with a cheerful attitude.
Jon Humiston accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jon Humiston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jon Humiston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jon Humiston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jon Humiston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jon Humiston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.