Dr. Jon Lozier, DC
Dr. Jon Lozier, DC is a Chiropractor in Omaha, NE.
Lozier Natural Health13059 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (402) 502-6726
I am extremely happy with the care I have received from Dr. Lozier over the past year. He got me back on track with my nutrition habits, taught me nutrition facts I didn't know, reduced my inflammation by 80% and cleared up my chronic UTI. His chiropractic manipulation has greatly reduced my headaches and lower back pain! I have other family members seeing him who are also happy about getting great care! Go see him and get your health back on track, its the best decision you can make! Also his staff is the very best you could ask for!
- Chiropractic
- English
