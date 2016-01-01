Dr. Jonathan Chandler, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Chandler, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Chandler, PSY.D is a Medical Psychologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Medical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant International University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5208 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 708-4933
-
2
Dr. Jon Chandler1615 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 708-4933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandler?
About Dr. Jonathan Chandler, PSY.D
- Medical Psychology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558647891
Education & Certifications
- California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation - California Institution for Men
- Sharper Future - Dual Diagnosis Treatment
- West County Counseling Center - College View Elementary School
- Alliant International University
- Texas Southern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler speaks Spanish.
Dr. Chandler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.