Jonathan Closner, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jonathan Closner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jonathan Closner, LMHC
Overview
Jonathan Closner, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Jonathan Closner works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy2598 E Sunrise Blvd Ste 2104, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (786) 244-2403
-
2
Lifeskills South Florida1431 Sw 9th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (954) 834-5099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jonathan Closner?
About Jonathan Closner, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1366898728
Frequently Asked Questions
Jonathan Closner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jonathan Closner works at
9 patients have reviewed Jonathan Closner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Closner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathan Closner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathan Closner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.