Overview

Dr. Jonathan Donath, DC is a Chiropractor in White Plains, NY. 

Dr. Donath works at Joint Effort Chiropractic in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joint Effort Chiropractic
    222 Westchester Ave Ste 405, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 368-7668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • Neighborhood Health Providers
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • New York Life
    • New York State of Health
    • Nylcare Health Plans
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Western Health Advantage
    • WPS Health Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jonathan Donath, DC

    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1942356464
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Bridgeport Nutrition Institute-Masters Degree In Human Nutrition, 2008
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Donath, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donath works at Joint Effort Chiropractic in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Donath’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Donath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

