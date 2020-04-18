See All Family Doctors in Clifton Park, NY
Jonathan Dore, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jonathan Dore, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jonathan Dore, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. 

Jonathan Dore works at CapitalCare Family Practice Clifton Park, Community Care Physicians in Clifton Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    CapitalCare Family Practice Clifton Park
    939 Route 146 Ste 700, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 383-0891
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jonathan Dore?

    Apr 18, 2020
    Jonathan is fantastic! Great listener, empathetic and knowledgeable. He takes his time and answers all questions. Top notch!
    Mike Lawrence — Apr 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jonathan Dore, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jonathan Dore, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jonathan Dore to family and friends

    Jonathan Dore's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jonathan Dore

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jonathan Dore, PA-C.

    About Jonathan Dore, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750887329
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Pittsburgh
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jonathan Dore, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jonathan Dore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jonathan Dore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jonathan Dore works at CapitalCare Family Practice Clifton Park, Community Care Physicians in Clifton Park, NY. View the full address on Jonathan Dore’s profile.

    Jonathan Dore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Dore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathan Dore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathan Dore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jonathan Dore, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.