Dr. Jonathan Kratter, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kratter, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Melville, NY.
Locations
- 1 25 Melville Park Rd, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (516) 435-6314
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kratter was extremely helpful in helping my husband and me to understand much better the symptoms of ADHD, and how this was affecting our child, both at home and at school. He gave a lot of positive recommendations, and my son was feeling a lot better about himself.
About Dr. Jonathan Kratter, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
