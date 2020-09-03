Jonathan Shulman, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jonathan Shulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jonathan Shulman, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Jonathan Shulman, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Cooper Care Alliance Primary Care at Brace Road1210 Brace Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I trust Jonathan with my life!!! Literally & Figuratively. I resisted seeing a doctor for more than 20 years because of negative experiences. I met Jonathan under stressful circumstances made more so because of my past experiences but Jon was extremely sensitive to my fears & I gave him complete trust in all of my medical & emotional needs which were many i.e. Cardiologist, Nephrologist and Psychiatrist, all of whom are outstanding. Jonathan will hopefully be my Physician for the rest of my life
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1386051845
- Cooper University Hospital
Jonathan Shulman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jonathan Shulman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jonathan Shulman using Healthline FindCare.
Jonathan Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Jonathan Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Shulman.
