See All Physicians Assistants in Fredericksburg, VA
Jonathan Wood, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jonathan Wood, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.8 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jonathan Wood, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fredericksburg, VA. 

Jonathan Wood works at Central Virginia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Fredericksburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Virginia Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    501 Park Hill Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 372-6737
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jonathan Wood?

    Feb 21, 2020
    Our experience with Jonathan Wood PA was exceptional. He worked very closely with my daughter who tends to have some anxiety in doctors offices when she fractured her wrist. He did an amazing job speaking with her directly on a level she understood. He made sure she was comfortable and always knew what to expect next. We were seen promptly and always treated with kindness. He was not the closest choice to our home but came highly recommended and was well worth the drive. I will use him again and recommend him to others.
    — Feb 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jonathan Wood, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jonathan Wood, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jonathan Wood to family and friends

    Jonathan Wood's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jonathan Wood

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jonathan Wood, PA-C.

    About Jonathan Wood, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730292301
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Longwood University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jonathan Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jonathan Wood accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jonathan Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jonathan Wood works at Central Virginia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Jonathan Wood’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jonathan Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Wood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathan Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathan Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jonathan Wood, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.