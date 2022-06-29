See All Occupational Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Joni Baker, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Joni Baker, ARNP

Occupational Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Joni Baker, ARNP

Joni Baker, ARNP is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Joni Baker works at Franciscan Occupational Health - Port Clinic in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joni Baker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Occupational Health - Port Clinic
    1930 PORT OF TACOMA RD, Tacoma, WA 98421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Joni Baker?

    Jun 29, 2022
    She was friendly, kind, and helped me quickly get over my injury. I highly recommend her.
    — Jun 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Joni Baker, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Joni Baker, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Joni Baker to family and friends

    Joni Baker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Joni Baker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joni Baker, ARNP.

    About Joni Baker, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Occupational Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1508269390
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joni Baker, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joni Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joni Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joni Baker works at Franciscan Occupational Health - Port Clinic in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Joni Baker’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Joni Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joni Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joni Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joni Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.