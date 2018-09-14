Joni Sessor-Kendrick, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joni Sessor-Kendrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joni Sessor-Kendrick, WHNP
Overview of Joni Sessor-Kendrick, WHNP
Joni Sessor-Kendrick, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Roanoke, VA.
Joni Sessor-Kendrick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Joni Sessor-Kendrick's Office Locations
-
1
Carilion Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology - Highland Ave102 Highland Ave SE Ste 303, Roanoke, VA 24013 Directions (540) 985-9715
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joni Sessor-Kendrick?
She takes time to engage with her patients and truley listens to your concerns. She is now located in Martinsville Va. I just love her! She’s the best!
About Joni Sessor-Kendrick, WHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134531536
Frequently Asked Questions
Joni Sessor-Kendrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Joni Sessor-Kendrick accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joni Sessor-Kendrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joni Sessor-Kendrick works at
Joni Sessor-Kendrick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joni Sessor-Kendrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joni Sessor-Kendrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joni Sessor-Kendrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.