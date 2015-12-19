See All Neurologists in Southington, CT
Jonica Pagnucco, PA-C

Neurology
3.8 (4)
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jonica Pagnucco, PA-C

Jonica Pagnucco, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Jonica Pagnucco works at Hartford Healthcare Medical Group in Southington, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jonica Pagnucco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford Healthcare Medical Group
    462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 621-1896

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
Blood Test
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
Blood Test

Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 19, 2015
    I am 58 years old and needed to have a surgical procedure done recently due to having seizures. Although Jonica Pagnucco did not perform the surgery, she was the one I was to contact with any problems or questions. She would always take my calls immediately. If she was with a patient, she would call back within the hour. (Never at the end of the day like most doctors). She always showed sincere compassion and ended conversations with Do you have any other questions? I never felt rushed.
    Debra Drapp in Middlebury, Ct — Dec 19, 2015
    About Jonica Pagnucco, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245437037
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
