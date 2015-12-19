Jonica Pagnucco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jonica Pagnucco, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jonica Pagnucco, PA-C
Jonica Pagnucco, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Jonica Pagnucco works at
Jonica Pagnucco's Office Locations
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 621-1896
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am 58 years old and needed to have a surgical procedure done recently due to having seizures. Although Jonica Pagnucco did not perform the surgery, she was the one I was to contact with any problems or questions. She would always take my calls immediately. If she was with a patient, she would call back within the hour. (Never at the end of the day like most doctors). She always showed sincere compassion and ended conversations with Do you have any other questions? I never felt rushed.
About Jonica Pagnucco, PA-C
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1245437037
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Jonica Pagnucco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Jonica Pagnucco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Jonica Pagnucco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jonica Pagnucco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonica Pagnucco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonica Pagnucco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.