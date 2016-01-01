See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Jorge Gil, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Jorge Gil, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 25 years of experience. They graduated from U Mayor de San Andres and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Jorge Gil works at Preferred Care Partners in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gilberto M Capiro MD PA
    7800 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 260-7506
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiovascular Disease
Dermatological Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Cardiovascular Disease
Dermatological Disorders
Dyslipidemia

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Jorge Gil, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1639425630
    Education & Certifications

    • Caja Del Seguro Social
    • U Mayor de San Andres
