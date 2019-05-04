See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Jorge Ibarra, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Jorge Ibarra, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jorge Ibarra, NP

Jorge Ibarra, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Jorge Ibarra works at EP Family Doctor Border Regional Family Medicine in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Jorge Ibarra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    EP Family Doctor Border Regional Family Medicine
    2270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste M-N, El Paso, TX 79938 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 855-7000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 2
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jorge Ibarra?

    May 04, 2019
    Jorge is an outstanding np.
    — May 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jorge Ibarra, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Jorge Ibarra, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jorge Ibarra to family and friends

    Jorge Ibarra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jorge Ibarra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jorge Ibarra, NP.

    About Jorge Ibarra, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457776882
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jorge Ibarra, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jorge Ibarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jorge Ibarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jorge Ibarra works at EP Family Doctor Border Regional Family Medicine in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Jorge Ibarra’s profile.

    Jorge Ibarra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jorge Ibarra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jorge Ibarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jorge Ibarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jorge Ibarra, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.