Jose Lora, ARNP
Overview of Jose Lora, ARNP
Jose Lora, ARNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.
Jose Lora's Office Locations
Victoria Medical Group2387 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 822-4447
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, he works with respect and compassion, thorugh his patients. He is good listening and able to treat all his patients.
About Jose Lora, ARNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1447764824
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Luis E Aybar/ Moscoso Puello
- Universidad Autonoma de Santo Domingo
- Florida International University (Fiu)
Frequently Asked Questions
Jose Lora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jose Lora accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jose Lora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jose Lora speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Jose Lora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jose Lora.
