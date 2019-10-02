Dr. Joseph An, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. An is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph An, OD
Overview of Dr. Joseph An, OD
Dr. Joseph An, OD is an Optometrist in Gresham, OR.
Dr. An works at
Dr. An's Office Locations
-
1
Sight Shop1380 E Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR 97030 Directions (503) 760-2525
-
2
Gresham Station Vision Inc.2520 SE 145th Ave Ste B, Portland, OR 97236 Directions (503) 760-2525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. An?
Great experience! The doctor is very knowledgeable, the staff is friendly, the clinic is spotlessly clean.
About Dr. Joseph An, OD
- Optometry
- English, Korean
- 1235271511
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. An has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. An accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. An has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. An works at
Dr. An speaks Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. An. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. An.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. An, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. An appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.