Dr. Joseph Deboe, DNP

Cardiology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Deboe, DNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Deboe works at Old Pueblo Cardiology, P.C. in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Old Pueblo Cardiology, P.C.
    3955 E Fort Lowell Rd Ste 113, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 323-7277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100 Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Profile Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 21, 2022
    Great bedside manner. He really listens. Cares. Unlike most heath professionals who just see you as a number to make money. I highly suggest seeing Dr DeBoe particularly if you are afraid of statins and are concerned about their significant side effects. A++
    Aug 21, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Deboe, DNP

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104358407
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of South Alabama
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Deboe, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deboe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deboe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deboe works at Old Pueblo Cardiology, P.C. in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Deboe’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Deboe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deboe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deboe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deboe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

