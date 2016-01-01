Joseph Degenhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Degenhart, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Joseph Degenhart, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Marlton, NJ.
Family & Psychological Service Inc951 Route 73 N Ste B, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 424-4408
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
7 patients have reviewed Joseph Degenhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Degenhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Degenhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Degenhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.