Joseph Eafrate, PA-C
Overview
Joseph Eafrate, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Joseph Eafrate works at
Locations
Forte Family Practice9010 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 240-8646Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I knew and went to him when he was at the Imperial Palace & he was excellent- I just tried to set up an appointment but told he isn’t taking new patients now - sorry to hear this.
About Joseph Eafrate, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1689897738
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Eafrate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Eafrate accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joseph Eafrate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Joseph Eafrate. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Eafrate.
