Joseph Eafrate, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Joseph Eafrate, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Joseph Eafrate works at Forte Family Practice in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forte Family Practice
    9010 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 240-8646
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Joseph Eafrate, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689897738
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Eafrate, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Eafrate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joseph Eafrate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Joseph Eafrate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joseph Eafrate works at Forte Family Practice in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Joseph Eafrate’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Joseph Eafrate. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Eafrate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Eafrate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Eafrate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

