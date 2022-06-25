See All Physicians Assistants in Irvine, CA
Joseph Gilboy, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Joseph Gilboy, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.8 (16)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Joseph Gilboy, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Irvine, CA. 

Joseph Gilboy works at Pacific Hospitalists Associates in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hoag Hospital Irvine Cardiology
    16200 Sand Canyon Ave, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 517-3010
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Joseph Gilboy?

Jun 25, 2022
Dr Gilboy was SO amazing treating me this past week. I came into the ER where he was my attending PA and not only was he a thorough, insightful, sharp doctor, his bedside manner was equally impressive. Beyond that he is just an amazing, kind, caring, thoughtful human being. He followed up with me the next day to be sure I was scheduling appointments with doctors that he recommended that would give care to my injury. Truly a god send of a physician. I wish there were more docs out there like him & wish I could give him more than 5 stars! Thank you Dr Gilboy!!!!
Molly B — Jun 25, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Joseph Gilboy, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Joseph Gilboy, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Joseph Gilboy to family and friends

Joseph Gilboy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Joseph Gilboy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joseph Gilboy, PA-C.

About Joseph Gilboy, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1851374466
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Joseph Gilboy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Joseph Gilboy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Joseph Gilboy works at Pacific Hospitalists Associates in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Joseph Gilboy’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Joseph Gilboy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Gilboy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Gilboy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Gilboy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Joseph Gilboy, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.