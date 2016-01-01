See All Nurse Practitioners in San Diego, CA
Joshua Dougherty, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Joshua Dougherty, PMHNP

Joshua Dougherty, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA. 

Joshua Dougherty works at Psychiatric Centers-San Diego in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joshua Dougherty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Center At San Diego
    1550 Hotel Cir N Ste 450, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 692-1581
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Joshua Dougherty, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104442185
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joshua Dougherty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joshua Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joshua Dougherty works at Psychiatric Centers-San Diego in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Joshua Dougherty’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Joshua Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Dougherty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

