Joshua Dougherty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joshua Dougherty, PMHNP
Overview of Joshua Dougherty, PMHNP
Joshua Dougherty, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA.
Joshua Dougherty works at
Joshua Dougherty's Office Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Center At San Diego1550 Hotel Cir N Ste 450, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 692-1581
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joshua Dougherty?
About Joshua Dougherty, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104442185
Frequently Asked Questions
Joshua Dougherty accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joshua Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joshua Dougherty works at
2 patients have reviewed Joshua Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Dougherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.