Joshua Lumsden

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Joshua Lumsden is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Joshua Lumsden works at Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center
    2671 NE 46TH ST, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 06, 2022
    Joshua is a fantastic medical provider. He listens intently, cares about his patients, and works with them to come up with solutions to manage their health issue. He is very down to earth and compassionate. I struggle with going to doctors, but I feel very comfortable with him and appreciate his excellent advise and recommendations. Thank you!
    About Joshua Lumsden

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1881062461
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joshua Lumsden is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joshua Lumsden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joshua Lumsden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joshua Lumsden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joshua Lumsden works at Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Joshua Lumsden’s profile.

    Joshua Lumsden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Lumsden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Lumsden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Lumsden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

