Josie Whitmore, FNP

Family Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Josie Whitmore, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Josie Whitmore works at Novant Health Prosperity Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Prosperity Family Physicians
    8420 Univ Executive Park Dr Ste 850, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2980
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Josie Whitmore, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1841600699
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.