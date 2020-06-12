See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Jovite Nguembou, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Jovite Nguembou, NP

Jovite Nguembou, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Jovite Nguembou works at Hairline Illusions LLC in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jovite Nguembou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hairline Illusions LLC
    5 Penn Plz Fl 23, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 360-9370

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 12, 2020
Jovite is wonderful! Great listener, calm manner, great medical knowledge, and compassionate. He's been taking care of our 94 year-old mother and we all love him.
— Jun 12, 2020
About Jovite Nguembou, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114446077
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

