Joy Fox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Joy Fox, LPC
Joy Fox, LPC is a Counselor in Longview, TX.
Locations
Kaye B Ratzlaff Lpc Pllc, 108 Wain Dr, Longview, TX 75604, (903) 236-8505
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband and I are going to joy for marriage counseling. I have been impressed so far with her ability to stay in tune with the feelings we have and can explain them to us to make us feel ok for what we are experiencing or help us understand why the other one is thinking that way and how even a simple change in choice of words can help! We have only had 2 visits so far but we have definitely gotten something out of our visits
About Joy Fox, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1194740142
Joy Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Joy Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joy Fox.
