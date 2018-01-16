Joy Irvin, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joy Irvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joy Irvin, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joy Irvin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wintersville, OH.
Joy Irvin works at
Locations
Trinity Outpatient Lab107 Main St, Wintersville, OH 43953 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
Great N.P. Always took the time to listen and never prejudiced. I trust her more than a majority of doctors I've seen in the past.
About Joy Irvin, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1740590140
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center West
Frequently Asked Questions
Joy Irvin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
6 patients have reviewed Joy Irvin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joy Irvin.
