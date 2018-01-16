See All Nurse Practitioners in Wintersville, OH
Joy Irvin, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Joy Irvin, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Joy Irvin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wintersville, OH. 

Joy Irvin works at Trinity Outpatient Lab in Wintersville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Outpatient Lab
    107 Main St, Wintersville, OH 43953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Joy Irvin?

Jan 16, 2018
Great N.P. Always took the time to listen and never prejudiced. I trust her more than a majority of doctors I've seen in the past.
William Morris in WEIRTON — Jan 16, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Joy Irvin, NP
How would you rate your experience with Joy Irvin, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Joy Irvin to family and friends

Joy Irvin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Joy Irvin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joy Irvin, NP.

About Joy Irvin, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1740590140
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center West

Frequently Asked Questions

Joy Irvin, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joy Irvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Joy Irvin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Joy Irvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Joy Irvin works at Trinity Outpatient Lab in Wintersville, OH. View the full address on Joy Irvin’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Joy Irvin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joy Irvin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joy Irvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joy Irvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.