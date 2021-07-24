Dr. Joy Kohlmaier, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohlmaier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joy Kohlmaier, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joy Kohlmaier, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Kohlmaier works at
Locations
William S Brasted Phd Apc2401 Westbend Pkwy Ste 4098, New Orleans, LA 70114 Directions (504) 362-8046
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kohlmaier is an excellent and knowledgeable psychologists. With a calming environment and great listening skills. Mentally I’m at my best!!
About Dr. Joy Kohlmaier, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1538111794
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohlmaier accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohlmaier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohlmaier works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohlmaier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohlmaier.
