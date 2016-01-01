Juan Gutierrez, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juan Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Juan Gutierrez, CNP
Overview of Juan Gutierrez, CNP
Juan Gutierrez, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM.
Juan Gutierrez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Juan Gutierrez's Office Locations
-
1
Ben Archer Health Center East Las Cruces3331 Del Rey Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88012 Directions (575) 373-1033
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Juan Gutierrez?
About Juan Gutierrez, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396366670
Frequently Asked Questions
Juan Gutierrez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Juan Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Juan Gutierrez works at
Juan Gutierrez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Juan Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juan Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juan Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.