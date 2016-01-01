Judith Allen, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Judith Allen, MFT
Overview
Judith Allen, MFT is a Counselor in Fountain Valley, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 17155 Newhope St Ste L, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 496-7789
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Judith Allen, MFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1144321092
Frequently Asked Questions
Judith Allen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judith Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Judith Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judith Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Judith Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Judith Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.