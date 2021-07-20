Judith Cotton, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Judith Cotton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Judith Cotton, LMFT
Judith Cotton, LMFT is an Individual Counselor in Encino, CA.
Judith Cotton, MFT16260 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 342-1923
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Incredible therapist! Friendly, understanding, and great advice
- Individual Counseling
- English
- 1750589420
- Professional School Psychological Studies - 1990
