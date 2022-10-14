Judy David accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Judy David, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Judy David, LMHC is a Counselor in Spring Hill, FL.
Judy David works at
Locations
Susanne Graham11029 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (352) 232-1885
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Judy David takes a personal interest in every client I refer She is empathetic compassionate and always willing to go the extra mile She works with Sue Graham and together they offer ethical counseling that is tailored to meet the individual's needs
About Judy David, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1972675882
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Judy David. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Judy David.
