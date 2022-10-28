Dr. Pierce accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julia Pierce, OD
Overview of Dr. Julia Pierce, OD
Dr. Julia Pierce, OD is an Optometrist in Fairfax, VA.
Dr. Pierce works at
Dr. Pierce's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Specialists & Surgeons of Northern Virginia3998 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 105, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 349-2191Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pierce?
My husband received the best prescription he's every received. His vision was impaired after full brain radiation for brain mets. And he experienced a seizure. My husband was seen by an ophthalmologist and then given a prescription for glasses from Dr. Pierce. The glasses significantly improved his vision. He said his vision is even better than before the full brain radiation. We are grateful.
About Dr. Julia Pierce, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1811425705
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierce works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.