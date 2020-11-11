See All Nurse Practitioners in Worcester, MA
Julia Redgate, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Overview of Julia Redgate, NP

Julia Redgate, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA. 

Julia Redgate works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Julia Redgate's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
    33 Kendall St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-6255
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 11, 2020
    Julia is very professional and always takes the time to make sure her patient is cared for appropriately. She is always up to date on the latest trends in the field and is a very caring person.
    About Julia Redgate, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205292695
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julia Redgate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julia Redgate works at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Julia Redgate’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Julia Redgate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julia Redgate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Redgate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Redgate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

