Julia Sung, PA-C
Overview
Julia Sung, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Julia Sung works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Health Associates517 ROSE ST, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 438-4692
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Julia is the absolute best. Not only is she professional and knowledgeable, but she is also so friendly, personable, and kind. I just wish she was an OB so she could deliver my babies! I love her!
About Julia Sung, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1033609656
Frequently Asked Questions
Julia Sung accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julia Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julia Sung works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julia Sung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julia Sung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.