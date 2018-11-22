See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Julia Sung, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Julia Sung, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Julia Sung works at Womens Health Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Health Associates
    517 ROSE ST, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 438-4692
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 22, 2018
    Julia is the absolute best. Not only is she professional and knowledgeable, but she is also so friendly, personable, and kind. I just wish she was an OB so she could deliver my babies! I love her!
    Nov 22, 2018
    Photo: Julia Sung, PA-C
    About Julia Sung, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033609656
