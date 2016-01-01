See All Family Doctors in Merced, CA
Dr. Julianah Adenike Olabode, DNP

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Julianah Adenike Olabode, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. 

Dr. Olabode works at Dignity Health Medical Group Merced in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group
    315 Mercy Ave Ste 400, Merced, CA 95340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Julianah Adenike Olabode, DNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1699929042
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Medical Center Merced

