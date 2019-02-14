Julianne Snell, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julianne Snell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julianne Snell, ARNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA.
Barkley Women's Healthcare2075 Barkley Blvd Ste 230, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (360) 671-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- LifeWise
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Wow. Juilanne is amazing. She's caring, professional, and sharp. She truly listens and takes the time to resolve concerns. There's no rush. Just patience and genuine kindness.
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- SEATTLE PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
