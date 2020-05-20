Julie Bowers, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Bowers, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Bowers, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richburg, SC.
Locations
MUSC Health Primary Care - Richburg3909 Lancaster Hwy, Richburg, SC 29729 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
There are not enough words to describe this woman, she has been there when I needed her the most and is very knowledgeable. Julie is extremely passionate and caring about her patients and a living angel. So glad to have her to take care of me, she truly is a blessing.??
About Julie Bowers, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1700884327
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Chester Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Bowers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Bowers accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Julie Bowers using Healthline FindCare.
Julie Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Julie Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Bowers.
Julie Bowers has indicated that online scheduling is available.