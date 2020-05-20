See All Family Doctors in Richburg, SC
Julie Bowers, ARNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (6)
Julie Bowers, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richburg, SC. 

Julie Bowers works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Richburg in Richburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Primary Care - Richburg
    3909 Lancaster Hwy, Richburg, SC 29729 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    May 20, 2020
    There are not enough words to describe this woman, she has been there when I needed her the most and is very knowledgeable. Julie is extremely passionate and caring about her patients and a living angel. So glad to have her to take care of me, she truly is a blessing.??
    Tara — May 20, 2020
    About Julie Bowers, ARNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1700884327
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Chester Medical Center

    Julie Bowers, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julie Bowers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Bowers works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Richburg in Richburg, SC. View the full address on Julie Bowers’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Julie Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Bowers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

