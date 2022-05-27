See All Nurse Practitioners in Tacoma, WA
Julie Cunningham, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Julie Cunningham, ARNP

Julie Cunningham, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Julie Cunningham works at Seven Hills Medical Group in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Julie Cunningham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Seven Hills Medical Group
    1901 S Cedar St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 212-0078

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Weight Loss
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Julie Cunningham, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    NPI Number
    • 1053864652
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Cunningham, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julie Cunningham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Cunningham works at Seven Hills Medical Group in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Julie Cunningham’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Julie Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Cunningham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

