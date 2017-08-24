Dr. Julie Goalwin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goalwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Goalwin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julie Goalwin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Goalwin works at
Locations
115 pine ave 640 Long Beach ca 90802115 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802 Directions (562) 364-8587
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just just no words can explain the help and guidance the great doc. Did for me.. And that is made me Believe anything is possible if you care enough of yourself to take one step, one minute, one day at a time. Now I'm an upcoming Abstract Artist, painting expression Art of My soul and spirit. Thank you Dr. JULIE G... Amazing Doc you are. Never change that. We Need more like you. ??
About Dr. Julie Goalwin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goalwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goalwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goalwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goalwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goalwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.