Dr. Kellaway accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julie Kellaway, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julie Kellaway, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lewisville, TX.
Dr. Kellaway works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Teladoc PA1945 Lakepointe Dr, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kellaway?
About Dr. Julie Kellaway, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1235299199
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kellaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kellaway works at
Dr. Kellaway has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellaway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.