Dr. Julie Larrieu, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julie Larrieu, PHD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Larrieu works at
Locations
Tulane Academic Office1440 Canal St Ste 2301, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Julie Larrieu, PHD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1134289036
