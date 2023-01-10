Julie Lawatsch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Lawatsch, MPAS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Lawatsch, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY.
Julie Lawatsch works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Grp Rochester2080 S CLINTON AVE, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 271-2800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Julie Lawatsch, MPAS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1699928770
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Lawatsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Julie Lawatsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Julie Lawatsch works at
20 patients have reviewed Julie Lawatsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Lawatsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Lawatsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.