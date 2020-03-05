See All Nurse Practitioners in Scottsdale, AZ
Julie Longmire, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Julie Longmire, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Julie Longmire, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Julie Longmire works at East Scottsdale Medical Care in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    East Scottsdale Medical Care
    10565 N 114th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 621-3505
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Chronic Diseases
Cryotherapy for Warts
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Chronic Diseases
Cryotherapy for Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
INR Monitoring Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julie Longmire?

    Mar 05, 2020
    Julie is very knowledgeable and explains her suggested plan to help me feel better. I really appreciate the fact that she takes the time to listen to me and what I think is wrong when I'm not feeling well. Julie is truly focused on her patient's well being!
    Creighton — Mar 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Julie Longmire, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Julie Longmire, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julie Longmire to family and friends

    Julie Longmire's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julie Longmire

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julie Longmire, FNP-C.

    About Julie Longmire, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710384193
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Longmire, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Longmire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julie Longmire has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Longmire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Longmire works at East Scottsdale Medical Care in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Julie Longmire’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Julie Longmire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Longmire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Longmire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Longmire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julie Longmire, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.