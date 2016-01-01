See All Nurse Practitioners in Frederick, MD
Julie Luterzo, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
27 years of experience

Overview

Julie Luterzo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Virginia School Of Nursing.

Julie Luterzo works at Shady Grove Fertility - Maryland in Frederick, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Frederick Office
    165 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste F, Frederick, MD 21702 (888) 761-1967

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Anovulation
Birth Control
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Anovulation
Birth Control

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Anovulation
Birth Control
Contraceptive Counseling
Endometriosis
Family Planning Services
Female Infertility
Gynecologic Disorders
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypergonadotropic Ovarian Failure
Hypothalamic Amenorrhea
Hypothyroidism
Implantable Birth Control
Irregular Periods
Leiomyoma
Male Infertility
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mirena® Intrauterine Device
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Pain
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Post-Menopausal Problems
Pregnancy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sonohysterograms
Symptomatic Menopause
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Polyp
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Julie Luterzo, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1225199771
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed AMC Wash DC
    • University Of Virginia School Of Nursing
    • Virginia Commonwealth Univ VCU/MCV
